Victorian Era’s fascination with human hair art and jewelry

Lightner Museum Curator Barry Myers has announced to local Historic City News reporters an opportunity to experience an intimate encounter with a select few of the Lightner’s eclectic relics during a special Curator’s Tour on February 1, 2017.

The tours spotlight unique and special treasures of the Museum in both American and European Victorian society. Admission is free for St. Johns County residents, with valid identification, and tours are included in the regular admission price for other guests.

“The Lightner Museum has an extensive and varied collection of examples of hair art and jewelry; originally created to keep the memory of loved ones alive,” Myers said. “This tour will seek to give a better understanding of the social customs that saw history’s last great flourishing of this long-gone art form.”

The Curator’s Tours begin in the front lobby of the Museum at 10:00 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.

The Lightner Museum is a non-profit cultural institution sustained by the generous support of individuals, businesses and sponsors. Donations are appreciated and will be accepted after the tour.

