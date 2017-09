Historic City News was informed today that St Johns County has reopened to the public the boat ramp on the Vilano Beach Causeway, after a brief closure due to Hurricane Irma.

The boat ramp and the east side of the parking lot is open and available for public use.

The west side of the parking lot remains closed to the public and is being used as a debris clean-up staging area.

During this time of recovery, boaters are urged to exercise caution as floating debris may still be present in the water.

