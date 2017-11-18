Vilano Beach Economic Summit was a success

Vivian Browning, President
Vilano Beach Main Street, Inc.
Special to Historic City News
For the attendees of the Vilano Beach Economic Summit, thank you for our last 20-years of progress. Your interest and contributions to a bright future for Vilano Beach are greatly appreciated.
Your attendance and participation made all the preparations worthwhile and will continue to make a difference as we continue planning our Town Center development with robust economic vitality.
Thanks to you, the Vilano Beach Town Center is becoming a future destination for increased tourism as well as those wishing to live in a community that is a real coastal gem.
We need to keep the momentum and continue growing and nurturing the Vilano Town Center for the best desired outcomes in development.
Thanks especially to our speakers:
- Suzanne Konchen
- John Arbizanni
- Dylan Cadwalader
- Farid Ashdjii
- Commissioner Henry Dean
We feel the excitement – economic and community building benefits – and we are hopeful about future investments and partnerships it will take to realize these benefits.