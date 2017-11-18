Vilano Beach Economic Summit was a success

November 18, 2017 Business

Vivian Browning, President
Vilano Beach Main Street, Inc.

Special to Historic City News

For the attendees of the Vilano Beach Economic Summit, thank you for our last 20-years of progress. Your interest and contributions to a bright future for Vilano Beach are greatly appreciated.

Your attendance and participation made all the preparations worthwhile and will continue to make a difference as we continue planning our Town Center development with robust economic vitality.

Thanks to you, the Vilano Beach Town Center is becoming a future destination for increased tourism as well as those wishing to live in a community that is a real coastal gem.

We need to keep the momentum and continue growing and nurturing the Vilano Town Center for the best desired outcomes in development.

Thanks especially to our speakers:

  • Suzanne Konchen
  • John Arbizanni
  • Dylan Cadwalader
  • Farid Ashdjii
  • Commissioner Henry Dean

We feel the excitement – economic and community building benefits – and we are hopeful about future investments and partnerships it will take to realize these benefits.

Comments

comments