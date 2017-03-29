Vilano Beach will close to vehicles during project

A sand placement project will prohibit vehicular beach access at Vilano Beach and Porpoise Point beginning April 1, 2017, according to details received by Historic City News today.

Although drivers will not be able to park on the beach, the beaches remain open to pedestrians unless conditions worsen. Pedestrians are encouraged to exercise caution when visiting the beaches.

“Vehicular beach access will not be permitted due to the Army Corps of Engineers and the Florida Inland Navigation District project,” St Johns County spokesperson Sarah Hand reported.

The Communications Specialist said that the project is scheduled to be completed by early June.

