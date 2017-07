The ACCORD Civil Rights Museum reported to Historic City News that the museum will reopen for guided tours during the summer, from July 17th through August 10th.

The historic collection of Civil Rights artifacts can be viewed in the Rudcarlie Building, located at 79 Bridge Street in St Augustine, Monday through Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Admission to the museum is free but donations are graciously accepted.

