Volunteer for Confederate Memorial Advisory Committee

As the Nation’s Oldest City, St. Augustine has a long standing and deep commitment to the accurate telling of the city’s history.

At its October 23, 2017 meeting, the City Commission decided that the Confederate Memorial in the Plaza should remain and be accompanied by information that places it in historical context. By doing so, they hope to add a more complete and fully accurate history of the Civil War period in St Augustine, as conceived in the City of St Augustine’s Vision Statement.

“St. Augustine will be a livable, authentic, waterfront city that builds upon its rich history and environment to create a distinctive community character founded on a healthy and vibrant economy, a diverse mix of people and experiences, and a valuing of its natural assets.”

An official Confederate Memorial Contextualization Advisory Committee is being assembled that will consist of seven volunteers who will identify gaps in Civil War history and create a continuum of the story of St Augustine.

Recognizing the city’s unique and diverse heritage, they will seek public input on contextualization, recommend a contextualization plan as well as an implementation strategy. The Committee will recommend order of magnitude cost and financing options and provide a process, going forward, that is transparent, inclusive and conforms to the Vision Statement.

If you feel that you can commit the time and energies necessary to serve, complete and submit an application at CityStAug.com/memorial. Applications must be received no later than 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 29th.

To view videos of City Commission meetings that included public input regarding the future of the memorial, Mr. Regan’s presentation, and the Commission’s discussion and decision visit www.CityStAugTV.com and click on the meetings of August 28, 2017 and October 23, 2017.

