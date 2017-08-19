Volusia County Teenage Republicans visit Tea Party

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the St Augustine Tea Party General meeting Tuesday evening, August 22, 2017, starting at 6:30 p.m., held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

Guests will be the Volusia County Teenage Republicans who are dedicated to advancing the cause of liberty among the youth in Volusia County.

The county level organization, composed of high school teenagers, promote conservative and Republican principles and involve themselves in educational, political, recruitment and fun events to bring the conservative Republican message to teenagers and to grow.

They are very active in the county by having monthly meetings and different events to provide conservative high school teenagers a venue to relate to their like-minded peers, help candidates in their campaigns and support the message of the current President of the United States.

The Chairman, Vice-chairman and the Political Director will be presenting in greater detail what VCTARS is all about and what exciting things they have in the works, including a political report, and to encourage the growth of teenage Republicans.

No admission charge, and open to the public.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Comments

comments