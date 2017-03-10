Waiting to learn if Davis Shores shooting was justifiable

During a week that included a rash of shooting deaths, it is possible that Thursday night’s shooting at an Arricola Avenue apartment on Davis Shores was justifiable.

Today, police informed Historic City News local reporters of the identities of the shooting victim and other witnesses at the scene. Pronounced dead at the scene was 29-year-old Jeffrey Stephen Lee who lived on Snapper Lane in Fernandina Beach.

Lee was at the residence to see his girlfriend, 25-year-old Jessica Lynn Henries. There have been physical confrontations between the couple in the past and police say Lee had been warned to stay away from Henries’ home. When Lee became abusive last night, at about 5:00 p.m., Henries called her sister, 25-year-old Jordan Leigh Henries of St Augustine and her mother, 61-year-old Deborah Hoffman Henries of Fernandina Beach.

Jordan and Deborah Henries traveled to Jessica Henries’ Arricola Avenue home when she informed them that Lee had returned and started trouble, again. When they arrived, they found the boyfriend still at the residence. An argument ensued between Lee and both Debra and Jordan Henries in the yard, west of the residence.

When Lee became confrontational with them, Jordan Henries produced a handgun and shot the victim. Jeffrey “Stephen” Lee died shortly thereafter.

Police interviewed all parties and reported that they believed the sisters and mother were being cooperative. After questioning, the women we allowed to leave pending receipt of the autopsy report. The autopsy was performed today.

