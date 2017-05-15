Water Shortage Warning Issued for St. Johns County

Communications Specialist Sarah Hand told local Historic City News reporters this morning that the St. Johns River Water Management District has issued a Water Shortage Warning for all of St. Johns County effective immediately.

Today’s warning will no doubt impact County Commissioners during their meeting in the St Johns County Auditorium tomorrow when they are due to review the emergency burn ban implemented May 9th.

“The order posted today was established due to extreme drought conditions in the area,” a Water Management District spokesman reported to Hand. “Residents are encouraged to reduce water usage to conserve as much water as possible.”

Landscape irrigation is recommended to occur between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m., and not to exceed two days per week.

For more information on the Water Shortage Warning and water conservation, please visit the Water Management District website.

