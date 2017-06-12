Weapons charges filed against defendant in domestic violence case

Historic City News was informed that a St Johns County man was taken back into custody at about 7:00 p.m. last night by St Johns County Deputy Adam Hertz after he was found to be in violation of the conditions of his pre-trial release. He has pending domestic violence charges requiring him to have no victim contact and to wear a GPS monitor.

According to the booking report obtained by local reporters, 30-year-old Nicholas Ray Oster, who resides at 1408 Highland Boulevard in St Augustine and is unemployed, now faces additional new charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill, and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

During his first appearance hearing today, bond was established at $2,500 on each of the three crimes. Oster remains in custody in lieu of $7,500 total bond.

