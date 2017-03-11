Welcome back St Johns County lifeguard corps

Tomorrow, on Sunday March 12th, limited seasonal lifeguard coverage will commence on St Johns County’s public beaches.

Trained, professional St Johns County Fire and Marine Rescue personnel will be joined by seasonal lifeguard personnel to protect beachgoers in St. Johns County.

“Beach patrons are reminded to use the 9-1-1 call system to report emergencies occurring on the beaches,” Chief Carl Shank told Historic City News reporters. “Your call will activate a full fire rescue or marine rescue emergency response, as needed.”

As spring break begins, pre-season patrols along St. Johns County beaches are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily. Full lifeguard tower staffing will begin on Memorial Day and continue through Labor Day.

Pre-and post-season coverage will consist of truck patrols through the various beach zones.

