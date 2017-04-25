West Augustine brush fires threaten Prairie Lakes neighbors

Historic City News is monitoring City and County firefighters and emergency medical personnel on the scene this hour at what has been described as “a fast-moving brush fire” dangerously close to the neighborhood near North Prairie Lakes Drive.

Reporting from the scene, a St Johns County Fire Rescue spokesman told the media that first responders have been successfully battling the fires making their way through an area off CR-214 (West King Street) near I-95.

“Crews are now working to contain and extinguish the remaining fire,” county personnel reported about 30 minutes ago.

Firefighting efforts are being supported by a helicopter circling the area to identify remaining hot spots.

