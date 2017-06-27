Witnesses needed to help explain fatal single-vehicle crash

Troop G of the Florida Highway Patrol has asked Historic City News readers to come forward with any information they may have regarding a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred in Flagler County on I-95 at about 5:55 a.m. on June 25, 2017.

A 2002 Honda Civic, driven by 31-year-old Miguel A. Capel Martinez of Deltona, was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 near Mile Marker 280 when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control.

Evidence collected at the scene indicates that the vehicle traveled to the left, toward the median, struck the median guardrail, and overturned multiple times into the grass and dirt median.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 904-301-3700.

Share Historic City News article

Comments