Work at Davenport Park starts Thursday March 2

Historic City News readers will encounter construction when the City of St Augustine begins relocation of parking spaces at Davenport Park starting Thursday, March 2nd.

Last month the City Commission approved a lease agreement, accepted by the Armory Board of the State of Florida, allowing the closing and relocation of parking spaces for the park and St Johns County Library.

This work is necessary to accommodate construction of the reconfigured intersection of May Street and San Marco Avenue. Construction on the new parking area will be completed by the end of May with the Florida Department of Transportation to begin their work early this summer.



Part of the FDOT project requires a realignment of West San Carlos Avenue that will eliminate the southern portion of the current parking lot adjacent to that street.

To replace those parking spaces, a new lot that will accommodate 65 vehicles will be constructed in the area between the Mark Lance National Guard Armory and the St. Johns County Public Library — a total increase of 35 spaces over the current configuration.

During construction, parking configurations will change and availability may be reduced from time to time. Our readers are asked for patience and to exercise caution in the area during the work.

