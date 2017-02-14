Worker killed in apparent accident at Manning Supply

Witnesses on the scene at Manning Building Supply this afternoon told local Historic City News reporters that a co-worker, 57-year-old Dwight Harry Cook of St. Augustine, was crushed and killed while handling large panel doors on the company’s lot.

Sheriff’s investigators and St Johns County Fire Rescue responded, but according to reports from the scene, emergency medical care was too late to save Cook’s life.

What is being called an “industrial accident” that occurred shortly before 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, happened when several workers were transferring building materials, including the doors, from one semi-trailer to another. During the process, several doors shifted, striking the victim and pinning him against the wall of the trailer.

At their former location, the company received three separate safety citations for stairway and head protection violations as well as deficient safety training. The company moved from that location to the current location at 105 Sgt. Tutten Drive in St. Augustine.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office at autopsy.

