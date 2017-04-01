Wreath-laying ceremony for World War I Centennial

The St. Augustine National Cemetery will host a wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration of the centennial anniversary of U.S. involvement in World War I.

If you would like to show your support for the service and sacrifice made by our veterans, the ceremony begins at 12:00 noon on April 6, 2017 at the St. Augustine National Cemetery on Marine Street.

“We welcome all who can come out to celebrate and memorialize our nation’s veterans,” Veterans Council of St. Johns County Chairman, Bill Dudley, told local Historic City News reporters.

Dudley said that the St. Augustine National Cemetery serves to provide endless teaching moments, especially for our youth, to learn, understand and appreciate the weight of sacrifice to something that is greater than oneself.

The US Veterans Administration operates 135 national cemeteries and 33 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 40 states and Puerto Rico. More than 4 million Americans, including Veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in our national cemeteries.

Additionally, the VA also provides funding to establish, expand, improve and maintain 105 Veterans cemeteries in 47 states and territories including tribal trust lands, Guam, and Saipan.

For veterans not buried in a national cemetery, the US Veterans Administration provides headstones, markers or medallions to commemorate their service.

Comments