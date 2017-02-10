Your first look at ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – CNET

Iron Man. Spider-Man. Guardians of the Galaxy. Doctor Strange. They’re all together in “Avengers: Infinity War,” the culmination of Marvel’s superhero epic, where they’ll fight the ultimate supervillain.

What might that look like? Behold, Marvel’s just-released featurette from January 23, 2017 — the first day of shooting.

It’s some of the very first concept art we’ve seen from the film, some major hints about what’s to come — and perhaps why “Captain America: Civil War” was so important.

