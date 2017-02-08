YouTube’s latest and greatest (and explosive) hits this week – CNET

Every week, I like to check and see what’s trending on YouTube because you never know what’s going to rise to the top, but — no matter the content — it’s always pretty great.

This week, after weeding through the political- and football-related content, I found some nice gems that are both funny and interesting. I have a couple of science-based videos from TheBackyardScientist and NASA, then another two that are “educational” in different, more funny ways.

Let’s get started with the BackyardScientist, who makes toxic gas (should we show people how to make toxic gas?) using the innards of an Etch A Sketch. With thermite-like reactions and slow motion video, it’s definitely fun to watch.

Next, a bunch of people predictably train their smartphones on a nearby tornado, getting some awesome footage near NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in Lousiana. What’s cool is we also get a look at the aftermath.

Casually Explained is a channel where the narrator is unknown, but his explanations for everything from science to relationships are done in a funny and casual manner. Watch this one about red flags to see what I mean:

Finally, JennaMarbles may need no introduction because she has more than 16.7 million subscribers at the time of writing. But if you’ve never watched her videos, be prepared for a little strong language and a lot of funny. In this one, she tests how many helium-filled balloons it takes to lift her tiny dog off the ground (don’t worry, it’s safe).

