Zambrano assumes role as Chief Judge of the Seventh Circuit

Circuit Judge Raul A. Zambrano will assume his new role as Chief Judge of the Seventh Judicial Circuit on July 1. As Chief Judge, Judge Zambrano will take on lead administrative duties for the circuit, which includes the courts of Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties.

A judge since 2005, Zambrano succeeds Circuit Judge Terence R. Perkins, whose second term as chief judge ends June 30. Perkins will continue to hear felony cases in Daytona Beach.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Judge Perkins for his stewardship as chief judge over the past 4 years,” Zambrano said. “Fifteen new judges took the bench during his tenure. We’ve also seen tremendous growth in our use of technology.”

Judge Zambrano was chosen by the 42 judges in the four-county circuit to take on this lead for a two-year term. He will continue his duties on the bench in DeLand, where he currently hears felony cases.

Zambrano earned his bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He received his juris doctor from Stetson University. Prior to becoming a judge, he served as an Assistant State Attorney.

Zambrano recalls that Judge Perkins led the circuit with a steady hand and unwavering commitment to the fair and efficient administration of justice.

In an announcement released by the court administrator, Judge Zambrano said that he is honored that his colleagues have entrusted him to follow in his footsteps.

