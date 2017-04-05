Zoning Board says no to rezoning request on Castillo Drive

After about three and a half hours of presentations, public comments, debate and discussion, the St Augustine Planning and Zoning Board, in a split decision, voted 4-2 Tuesday to deny an application by local hotelier Kanti Patel to rezone the former Barnacle Bill’s property from HP-5 to PUD to be used as hotel parking.

The Board cited concerns about inadequate event parking at the hotel, conflicts with the Comprehensive Plan and City Code, and the scale of the hotel relative to the surrounding neighborhoods.

Board members voting against the rezoning were Sue Agresta, Carl Blow, Deltra Long and Matt Shaffer. Two members, Cathy Brown and Grant Misterly, voted in favor of rezoning.

The developer plans to appeal the Planning and Zoning Board denial to the full City Commission.

Comments