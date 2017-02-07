ZTE Axon 7 is now the cheapest Google Daydream VR-ready phone – CNET

Josh Miller/CNET
If you wanted to experience Google’s Daydream before now, you had to drop some serious cash: over $600 for a Google Pixel or Moto Z handset, and another $79 for the VR headset itself.
The ZTE Axon 7 should make a Daydream investment a bit easier to swallow.
ZTE said Tuesday the $400 mid-range phone will now be Daydream-ready as well, once you download a software update that also brings Android 7.0 Nougat to the phone. The update should be available to download for every handset now, the company said.
(Plus, you can still take advantage of Google’s sale on the Daydream headset, which costs just $49 through Feb. 25.)
Mind you, we didn’t like the ZTE Axon 7 quite as much as the similarly priced OnePlus 3, but my colleague Lynn La says it’s still a solid pick with good battery life, a sharp screen and loud speakers. Here’s her full review.
Perhaps Daydream support will push you over the edge. Or, if you already own an Axon 7, give you a reason to put a pair of nifty fabric-covered goggles on your head. Here’s my review of the headset. Do note that we haven’t tried this specific combination of Axon with Daydream yet.
The ZTE Axon 7 is the fifth Daydream-ready phone so far. Here’s our comparison of all your current choices.
