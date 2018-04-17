Historic City News readers are invited to meet the artists and watch their pieces come to life on Sunday, April 22, the opening day of the 2nd Annual St. Augustine Plein Air Paint Out. The “Quick Draw” rapid painting session takes place at the Lightner Museum Gardens, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The St. Augustine Plein Air Paint Out, produced by the St. Augustine Art Association, has attracted 70 artists from around the region and across the United States. From April 22 – 29, the artists will be working from dawn to dark, capturing the historic, architectural and coastal beauty of the nation’s oldest city.

“We’re excited to welcome so many fine artists to our beautiful city,” said Elyse Brady, Executive Director of the Art Association. “With St. Augustine’s rich history and inspiring subjects, the artwork and the plein air exhibition are going to be breathtaking.”

Selected paintings produced during the Paint Out will be available for purchase at the St. Augustine Art Association “Wet Room,” 22 Marine St. Finished pieces will be featured in the juried exhibit, “St. Augustine: Where Art Meets History,” on display May 4 – 31, in the Art Association’s Main Gallery. Prizes total $2,500, including a $1,000 Best in Show.

During the 8-day gathering, Roger Bansemer, host of the PBS series, “Painting and Travel,” will give a free painting demonstration on Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at the Art Association. Reservations are required by calling (904) 824-2310.

Location partners include the Castillo de San Marcos, the City of St. Augustine, Lighter Museum, Villa Zorayda, Flagler College, St. Augustine Lighthouse, Tolomato Cemetery, COA Riverhouse and others. The event is funded in part by a Community Foundation of Northeast Florida, JoAnn Crisp-Ellert grant for Appreciation of Art in St. Augustine.

