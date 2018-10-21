A Classic Theatre Presents: George Orwell’s 1984

ACT’s first production of the 2018-2019 season is the iconic 1984 adapted by Robert Owens, Wilton E. Hall, Jr., and William A. Miles, Jr. Based on the iconic novel by George Orwell, 1984 is a provocative adaptation of one of the most prescient works of literature of the last century.

For those who have read Orwell’s novel, the society portrayed was unbelievable. However, today we must wonder if it might not be possible after all. Has 1984 become a cautionary tale? Judge for yourself.

“I do not believe that the kind of society I describe necessarily will arrive; but, I believe that something resembling it could arrive,” Orwell wrote of his own novel. “The moral to be drawn from the dangerous nightmare is a simple one: don’t let it happen. It depends on you.” George Orwell

A Q&A session will be held after the first Sunday matinee on October 28th. This will be an exciting opportunity to voice your thoughts on the message of the play and how it connects and compares with the tone of our society today.

The production will have six performances over two weekends.

October 26, 27, 28 and November 2, 3, 4

Performances in the theatre of the Lincolnville Museum

The Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 available online http://www.aclassictheatre.org/tickets

Telephone reservations: Call Jan at 904-501-9053

Director Margaret Kaler has assembled a powerful cast to bring the tale of the omni-present Big Brother to life — both in front of and behind the stage. The voices of Big Brother and Goldstein are performed by DJ Lee and Tom Rahner. The stage actors include:



Jon Beshara

Kathryn Masters

Jennifer Latka

Guy Tillis

Katie Timoney

Natalie Beltrami

Shari Little

David Williams

Shelby Roy

Krista Tutor

Frank Riccardo

A Classic Theatre is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to bringing classic, historic and original works to the St. Augustine theater scene. Contact aclassictheatre@hotmail.com