After serious crashes and one fatality law enforcement warns to drive safely

This holiday weekend got off to a bad start according to crash reports received by Historic City News on Sunday. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to two serious crashes on Saturday.

One accident on I-95 at Mile Marker 284 around noon involved multiple vehicles. Exit 284 northbound was shut down for hours while the Florida Highway Patrol conducted the investigation and cleared debris from the crash.

Unlike St Johns County where Sheriff David Shoar hasn’t been seen on calls in more than a year, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly arrived on the scene of this crash shortly after the accident occurred. He spoke with witnesses and provided a small child, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, a teddy bear to help bring her comfort. Thankfully, no life-threatening injuries were reported.

The sheriff is urging motorist to drive safely, be patient, and avoid distractions so that everyone can arrive safely at their destination and enjoy a safe holiday season. “Let’s all do our part to ensure that everyone arrives alive for Christmas and their holiday weekend,” Sheriff Staley told local reporters.

Around 2:20 p.m. another crash occurred at US-1 and Old Dixie Highway in front of the White Eagle. A motorcycle collided with a vehicle and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

