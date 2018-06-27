All pending motions in death penalty case heard Thursday

Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Communications Officer Ludmilla Lelis reported to Historic City News today that Circuit Judge Howard Maltz is scheduled to hear all pending motions in the case of State of Florida v. James Terry Colley Jr.

Colley was indicted in September 2015 on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the August 2015 shooting deaths of his estranged wife, 36-year-old Amanda Cloaninger Colley, and her friend, 39-year-old Lindy Mosler Dobbins.

He is also facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, burglary with assault or battery, armed burglary and aggravated stalking after injunction.

The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

The hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, June 28th, at 2:30 p.m. in Courtroom 328 of the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center, 4010 Lewis Speedway Boulevard, St. Augustine.

Jury selection and trial in Colley’s case is scheduled to begin July 9th.