Alumni association announces addition of two new scholarships

Two new scholarships were among seven recently awarded by the St Augustine Ketterlinus High School Alumni Association to recipients named during the recent St Augustine High School 2018 Senior Awards Night at the school.

Patricia Ponder reported to Historic City News that one of the new scholarships will continue to be awarded every year and is provided by the family of L. Curtis Westbrook. The other new scholarship is a one-time gift from the St Augustine High School Class of ’98.

Included in the scholarships is a new $1,000 annual award established by the family of L. Curtis Westbrook Jr., a 1956 graduate of Ketterlinus High School. A future Jackets Forever endowment gift of $40,000 is also planned within the estate of Cynthia Bird, Westbrook’s wife. Jackets Forever is the endowment project of the St Augustine Ketterlinus High School Alumni Association.

Westbrook taught and practiced accounting. After graduating from Ketterlinus High School, he earned a Bachelor of Finance and a Master of Accountancy at Florida State University. He also served in the U.S. Army and earned a doctorate in business administration from the University of Georgia.

He had his own CPA practice in St. Augustine before joining Price Waterhouse, where he served as a management consultant. He also joined the faculty of California State University in the Department of Accounting and Finance. He taught auditing and accounting information systems until he retired in 2004. He had two children and four grandchildren. Westbrook passed away in 2016.

According to both his wife Cindy and brother Jim, his heart was in St. Augustine. He loved to attend KHS reunions and the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival. He was friends with Gamble Rogers, having done his taxes over the years. Curt and Jim’s brother, John Westbrook, was a popular musician in St. Augustine before he passed away and the two brothers shared John’s love for local music.

Another new scholarship was funded by the SAHS Class of ’98. The group celebrated its 20-year reunion by collecting the award, a one-time gift of $2,200, in an effort led by class member Sarah Sweeny Giuliani.

Following are the Class of ’18 scholarship winners.

L. Curtis Westbrook Jr. Scholarship Winner: Georgia Kathryne Young

Georgia Kathryne Young was a student in the Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) program, National Honor Society, Interact, and varsity tennis team. She was dual-enrolled at St. Johns River State College while also working and being involved as a volunteer in hurricane cleanup, the Cathedral Basilica’s 450th celebration, and mentoring middle and elementary school students. She plans to major in actuarial science at Florida State University.

Class of ’98 Scholarship Winner: Valarie Elizabeth Milton

Valarie Elizabeth Milton will be the first member of her immediate family to attend college. She was one of the founders of the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) club at SAHS as well as an instructor in the Mathnasium tutoring program. She was a member of the chorus, plays classical guitar, and works at Diamond in the Rough Horse Rescue caring for horses and providing information to the public during events. She plans to earn dual degrees in physics and electrical engineering at Georgia Southern University.

Terrell G. Davis Scholarship Winner: Kaylee Alyse Poirier

Kaylee Alyse Poirier was the recipient of the 2018 Star Award for the best and brightest, an officer in student government, and a member of the volleyball, weightlifting, and lacrosse teams. She was dual enrolled at St. Johns River State College while being named to National Honor Society and for all four years, the honor roll. She worked at Cold Cow Ice Cream Shop while volunteering with the Police Athletic League and the SAHS football program. She will major in exercise science and physical therapy at the University of Florida.

Carol A. Melton Scholarship Winner: Alyssa Nicole Gowens

Alyssa Nicole Gowens was a member of the St. Johns County Academy of Future Teachers, where she earned outstanding academics and Future Teacher awards. She was in the American Sign Language, Book Buzz, and Peer Pal clubs. She held outside jobs while completing 75 hours of teaching experience and four years of the Teacher Assisting curriculum designed by the Florida Department of Education. She also volunteered through her church and at elementary and middle schools. She will major in early childhood education in the University of Florida’s ProTeach program, which will enable her to earn a master’s degree.

St Augustine Ketterlinus High School Alumni Association Scholarship of Merit Winner: Cameron Michael Edwards

Cameron Michael Edwards was on the football, lacrosse, and track teams. He was also a certified U.S. Lacrosse referee, and 34 Sports Flag Football referee. He served on the Football Leadership Council and volunteered with the Police Athletic League and Habitat for Humanity while also working and staying on the honor roll all four years. He was a Victory with Honors Award winner. He plans to major in mechanical engineering at the University of Central Florida.

St Augustine Ketterlinus High School Alumni Association Scholarship of Merit Winner: Cynthia Ann Kaman

Cynthia Ann Kaman was a member of the chorus, All-State Choir, and Jax Sings, as well as being a Florida Vocal Association soloist. She was also a captain on the tennis team and winner of the Top Jacket award and a Varsity Letter in tennis. She worked as a tennis instructor at Flagler College and Harbour Island Summer Camp, as well as volunteering at her church, with hurricane cleanup, and in public library book sales. She will pursue a degree in biology at Florida State University and then study optometry in graduate school.

St Augustine Ketterlinus High School Alumni Association Scholarship of Merit Winner: Holly Lauryn Dixon

Holly Lauryn Dixon was on the weightlifting team while serving as worship leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and performing contemporary, lyrical and jazz dance at the St. Augustine Dance Company. She was a mentor in the Link Crew program and was a Best Buddies and National Honor Society member. She worked in retail while being named to the honor roll and volunteering through her church and other groups. She plans to complete an associate’s degree at St. Johns River State College in one year, then transfer to Florida College or the University of Florida to earn a bachelor’s in zoology as well as a business degree.

The St Augustine Ketterlinus High School Alumni Association supports students of St. Augustine High School through scholarships and classroom enhancements, as well as providing mentoring through its annual Hall of Fame induction events. The “Jackets Forever” endowment fund is on its way to reaching its $200,000 goal. Gifts are tax-deductible.

To join the alumni association or donate to the “Jackets Forever” fund, go to mysahs.com.

