Another arrest in Saturday afternoon homicide

As the investigation continues into the Saturday January 20th homicide of 20-year-old Kahlil R. Cooke of Mandarin, another arrest has been reported by the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

In the last Historic City News update we reported that the black 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck, whose image was captured by a surveillance video camera near the crime scene, had been located. Investigators believe it was driven by the shooter as he fled the undeveloped area connected to Hickory Forrest Road, near Stratton Boulevard where the shooting occurred.

Arrested today is 18-year-old Gerald Lavon Evans of Jacksonville. Evans is charged with second-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $350,000.

Previously, arrested the day after the shooting, was 23-year-old Dalton James Faulkner and 17-year-old Sarah Mounir Itani, both of Jacksonville. Each is charged with murder, but the sheriff’s office reported to Historic City News that although they were both involved in the activities that led to the shooting, neither was the actual shooter.

Faulkner is also charged with robbery with a weapon and tampering with evidence. He remains in custody without bond. Itani is also charged with robbery. She has been turned over to Juvenile Justice Authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the events from last Saturday afternoon is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 824-8304 or, to be eligible for a cash reward and remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS).

