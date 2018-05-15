Another group with racial overtones comes to St Paul AME Church

Said to have been started by Dr. Martin Luther King to bring poor people together as a force to be reckoned with, the Poor People’s Campaign is coming to St Augustine through the backing of the Lay Organization of St. Paul AME Church, located at 85 Martin Luther King Avenue.

Volunteers from across the nation organized and met at their respective state capitals yesterday, May 14th, for the first of 40 “Moral Mondays”, to strengthen the campaign’s agenda with informed individuals.

“There is also Truthful Tuesday, where local volunteers have a Watch Party to view a live stream from national headquarters instructing viewers how to continue to move forward on the campaign’s mission and hear testimonials from directly impacted individuals,” a spokesman said.

The Lay Organization has invited the public to the first of many Tuesday “Watch Parties” to be held this evening from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., according to a social media post received by Historic City News this morning.

While dealing with the issues of systemic racism, poverty, the war, economy and, now ecological devastation and the nation’s distorted morality, Rev. William Barber, national organizer of the Poor People’s Campaign, reminds everyone that being poor is not a black and white issue. Barber says it is a national issue that affects the welfare of many families, regardless of their color or region. He has termed militarism, racism, poverty and pollution, the “four evils”.

Contact Nicole Sparrow at nssparrow78@yahoo.com for more information.

