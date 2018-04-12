We want all Historic City News readers to know that April is National Social Security Month, dedicated to educating you about Social Security programs and services. This is the month that the US Social Security Administration highlights the agency’s mission and purpose to the public. This year’s topic is Online Services.

Through the Internet portal, you can get more than just your Social Security Statement, now you can review your earnings and make sure they’re recorded correctly, even before you begin receiving benefits.

“We are constantly expanding our online services to give you freedom and control in how you wish to conduct business with us,” Jim Borland, Acting Deputy Commissioner for Communications, told Historic City News. “We’re with you throughout life’s journey — from birth, to marriage, and into retirement — and we’re always searching for ways to give you easy and secure access to everything we offer.”

Online services help you plan and keep you in control of your benefits. You can go online to:

Find out if you qualify for benefits;

Use our benefit planners to help you better understand your Social Security protection;

Estimate your future retirement benefits to help you plan for your financial future;

Retire online, or apply for Medicare quickly and easily;

Open your personal my Social Security account.

Your personal account is the most powerful tool to help you stay in control of your Social Security record.

If you don’t receive benefits yet, you can:

Get a benefit verification letter to prove you don’t receive Social Security benefits or that you applied but haven’t received an answer yet;

Request a replacement Social Security card if you meet certain requirements;

Check the status of your application or appeal a decision.

If you receive benefits, you can:

Change your address and phone number;

Get a benefit verification letter to prove you receive Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Medicare;

Start deposits or change your direct deposit information at any time;

Get a replacement Medicare card;

Get a replacement Benefit Statement (SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S) for tax purposes.

Do you own a business? You can also use our Business Services Online suite to report employee wages and verify names and Social Security numbers for W-2s.

Join us and celebrate National Social Security Month by seeing everything you can do online

