Arrangements for Carrie Johnson homegoing and funeral

December 1, 2018 Community 1

A homegoing celebration honoring the life of Carrie Johnson will be held with a viewing, wake, and open-mic memories on Friday December 7, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St Paul AME Church, 85 ML King Avenue in St Augustine.

The funeral and repast will begin at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 8, 2018 under the direction of James Graham Mortuary.

Floral deliveries by Friday at 3:00 p.m. to James Graham Mortuary at 3631 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville 32209, otherwise, directly to the church.

The family residence may be reached at 904.217.7358.

Photo contributed from Nancy Shaver by Yvette Monell

  1. I have known Miss Carrie for many years. One of my favorite memories is boxing used clothing with Miss Carrie and Sandra parks. I never laughed so hard and heard so many wonderful stories. By e, Miss darling.

