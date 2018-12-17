Arrangements for Carrie Johnson homegoing and funeral

A homegoing celebration honoring the life of Carrie Johnson will be held with a viewing, wake, and open-mic memories on Friday December 7, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St Paul AME Church, 85 ML King Avenue in St Augustine.

The funeral and repast will begin at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 8, 2018 under the direction of James Graham Mortuary.

Floral deliveries by Friday at 3:00 p.m. to James Graham Mortuary at 3631 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville 32209, otherwise, directly to the church.

The family residence may be reached at 904.217.7358.

Photo contributed from Nancy Shaver by Yvette Monell