Be a Keeper of the Coast during annual cleanup

Historic City News readers are asked to show their coastal stewardship on July 5th by volunteering to assist the Keepers of the Coast when they host the 9th Annual “Day After” Beach Cleanup events at various locations around St Johns County.

Keepers of the Coast is recruiting volunteers, sponsors and adoptees for Thursday, July 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The purpose of the cleanup is to restore the coastline following the impacts of Fourth of July celebrations, traditionally one of the busiest beach days of the year. Tara Dodson reports that the local non-profit organization is dedicated to promoting the conservation of coastal habitat.

“Continue to keep the right butts on the beach by winning the cigarette butt challenge at the 9th Annual Day After Beach Cleanup,” Dodson told local reporters. “Keepers of the Coast has successfully prevented over 530,000 cigarette butts, and counting, from entering our oceans.”

This community-wide effort will be held at several different beach access points throughout St. Johns County. We would like to thank the following supporters for adopting beach access locations:

• Vilano Beach Access Ramp – Full Circle Resource Management

• A-Street Beach Access Ramp – St. Augustine Surf School

• More adoption locations are available

A prize package of sustainable “Keepers of the Coast” gear will be given to the participant who collects the most cigarette butts at each cleanup location.

All participants will be given a bag for trash, a bag for recycling and a bag for cigarette butts. No pre-registration is required, and volunteers may show up at any of the locations.

Learn more about Keepers of the Coast at keepersofthecoast.org or call 904-814-2172. Stay up-to-date on any changes and to participate in future events by following Facebook @keepers.ofthecoast.9, Instagram @keepersofthecoast, and Twitter @kprsofthecoast

Photo credits: © 2018 Historic City News contributed photograph by David Macri

