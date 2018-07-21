Bicyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on A1A

This morning at 8:30 a.m., Historic City News received word that a 41-year-old Jacksonville bicyclist traveling north on SR-A1A was struck and killed by a St Augustine driver in the area of Guana River Road.

According to the accident report provided by the Florida Highway Patrol, both the Toyota and bicycle were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist crossed out of the bicycle lane, turning left into the vehicle’s path.

The driver of the 2017 Toyota Rav4, 75-year-old Linda Yerrill of St Augustine, could not avoid a collision, troopers reported. No charges have been filed.

The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was separated from the bicycle. She came to final rest on the southbound shoulder. The Toyota came to final rest in the southbound lane.

St Johns County emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and stabilized the patient, Jennifer C. Bryant, who was transported to Baptist Beaches Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.