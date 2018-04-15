Bids open for management of Ocean Pier Park market

Friday, November 13, 2018, Historic City News was notified that the St Johns County purchasing department has issued a request for proposals from individuals or organizations interested in management of the farmers market at the St. Johns County Ocean Pier Park. Proposals must be received by Thursday, May 17th.

Bid writer, Bryan Matus, says that the county wants to talk to several qualified applicants with experience in the areas of exhibition or exposition management services, support services and management, all kinds of administrative services, as well as professional or non-professional service providers, not otherwise classified.

“St. Johns County is currently seeking proposals from someone who wants to operate and manage a top quality, authentic market at the Ocean Pier Park located at 350 A1A Beach Boulevard in St. Augustine Beach,” Matus told local reporters.

The market will be held each Wednesday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The successful bidder will focus operations on offering fresh, locally sourced food as well as unique, hand-crafted items to the residents and visitors of St. Johns County.

A non-mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held for prospective bidders at 2:00 p.m. on April 26, 2018 in the Aviles Conference Room of the St. Johns County Administration Building located at 500 San Sebastian View in St. Augustine.

Prior to the pre-bid conference, participants have reviewed the full text of the request for proposal. The proposal document is 24-pages, including a one-page exhibit illustrating the market area.

Documents can be downloaded from Onvia DemandStar by referencing Bid Number RFP-18-51-0-2018/BM, but they may not be electronically filed. No bond is required to bid.

