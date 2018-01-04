Bogdanich: Shoar hasn’t asked for retraction

Walt Bogdanich

The New York Times

Dear Editor:

I noticed that in The St Augustine Record’s recent list of the most important stories of 2017 they included my article documenting Sheriff Shoar’s attempt to discredit a state law enforcement officer who had found serious shortcomings with the sheriff’s investigation of the Michelle O’Connell shooting.

Sheriff Shoar was understandably not pleased with my report, and they said as much. What they did not say is that the sheriff has never once sought a retraction or cited any errors of fact in the thousands of words I have written about the case.

Readers who may have missed my article, which was based on thousands of pages of previously undisclosed public records and dozens of interviews, can find it at: http://nyti.ms/2lG7Ctg.

(Note: Walt Bogdanich is an American investigative journalist and three-time recipient of the Pulitzer Prize. Historic City News editor Michael Gold was interviewed for Bogdanich’s New York Times article and quoted as Shoar’s first campaign manager, with photograph.)

