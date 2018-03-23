Attempted carjacking in downtown St Augustine

Historic City News received information this evening that, at about 7:30 p.m., a driver was southbound on Avenida Menendez approaching the crosswalk to the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument main entrance when she says a man opened her car door and attempted to get her out of her vehicle by force.

While stopped at the traffic light, the driver reported to police that an unknown white man with “bright” eyes, about six-feet tall, with a noticeable tattoo, believed to be under his right eye, wearing a heavy tan jacket and jeans approached her vehicle from across the road trying to get her attention.

He reportedly ordered her to “get out of the car” and pulled her unlocked driver-side door open. The driver said, “he looked to be reaching for something from his waist”. It is possible that the attacker was armed; however, the driver did not say that she actually saw a weapon.

The driver took evasive action and sped off to avoid being removed from the car she was driving; then noticed that the man attempted to carjack the young woman driving the car behind her in what appeared to be the same manner.

Reports were filed with the St Augustine Police Department.

Police told the complainant that they received “multiple reports” of this incident and they believe they have an idea who may have made the attacks. As of now, no one has been apprehended as far as we know.

If you have any information about this crime or know the identity or whereabouts of the person responsible for committing it, call 9-1-1 and do not approach the suspect. You can remain anonymous and earn a reward of up to $1,000 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

