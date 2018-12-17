BREAKING: San Marco Avenue closed to repair water main break

The Florida Department of Transportation reported to Historic City News that the City of St. Augustine is currently on-site addressing a water main break on San Marco Avenue between Dismukes Street and Missouri Avenue.
- Motorists traveling south on San Marco Avenue may utilize Dismukes Street to detour.
- Motorists traveling north on San Marco Avenue may utilize West San Carlos Avenue to detour.
Law enforcement is on-site for traffic control and motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
Leave a Reply