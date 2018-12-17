BREAKING: San Marco Avenue closed to repair water main break

The Florida Department of Transportation reported to Historic City News that the City of St. Augustine is currently on-site addressing a water main break on San Marco Avenue between Dismukes Street and Missouri Avenue.

Motorists traveling south on San Marco Avenue may utilize Dismukes Street to detour.

Motorists traveling north on San Marco Avenue may utilize West San Carlos Avenue to detour.

Law enforcement is on-site for traffic control and motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.