Bunnell man sentenced on firearms and drug offenses

A Bunnell man has been sentenced this week to serve eight years and nine months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and for selling cocaine on two occasions in a case investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Demond Johnson, who turned 38-years-old on March 5, sold crack cocaine and a firearm to a confidential informant on June 9, 2017. A few weeks later, he again sold crack cocaine to the informant. During a traffic stop on August 2, 2017, Johnson was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office for possessing crack cocaine.

Johnson was prohibited from possessing firearms – two of which had been reported stolen – due to his previous felony convictions for attempted second degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, battery on a law enforcement officer, and possession of cocaine.

The following week, while on bond for his state charges related to the traffic stop, Johnson again sold crack cocaine to the informant. On August 18, 2017, Johnson sold crack cocaine and a second firearm to the informant; he also brandished a third firearm.

A search warrant executed at Johnson’s home at 516 S Pine Street in Bunnell on August 24, 2017, revealed additional crack cocaine and a fourth firearm. Johnson pled guilty on the recent charges on November 9, 2017.

This case, prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor, was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that has been successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments