Burglars driving a Corvette looting beach locations

During the morning hours on December 28, 2017 the St. Augustine Beach Police Department reported to Historic City News that complaints had been received from two local businesses whose front windows had been smashed in what appeared to be attempted burglaries.

During the remainder of the day, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department received several 911 calls from two gated communities within the City reporting residential burglaries in progress.

Several witnesses were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle as an older model white Corvette occupied with two males.

After a St. Augustine Beach Police Officer reviewed surveillance video, the suspect vehicle was verified as an older model white Chevrolet Corvette with the number “7” as the first identifier on the Florida license plate.

This information was relayed to all law enforcement agencies and shortly thereafter, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle matching the description traveling West on SR-312.

Once a traffic stop was conducted, the driver was identified as DANNY MUSAAB KISWANI, 27, 3900 WIMBLETON DRIVE, LAKE MARY, FL., and the passenger was identified as SHADI ESMAEL ASHDJI, 18, 36 MARSHVIEW DRIVE, ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL.

After a lengthy investigation, both SHADI ESMAEL ASHDJI and DANNY MUSAAB KISWANI were charged with numerous felonies. The investigation is ongoing, ASHDJI and KISWANI are suspects in additional crimes and charges are forthcoming.

SHADI ESMAEL ASHDJI is currently in the St. Johns County Detention Facility on four (4) counts of felony criminal mischief with a total bond of $10,000. DANNY MUSAAB KISWANI has four (4) active felony warrants with a bond totaling $20,000 and we believe he has returned to the Lake Mary, Seminole County area.

