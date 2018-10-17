Button up your chinstrap, baby — it’s Biketoberfest

Beginning tomorrow, Thursday, October 18, 2018, and continuing through Sunday, October 21st, the annual Daytona Beach Biketoberfest motorcycle rally is estimated to draw as many as 125,000 or more visitors to Florida’s historic coast.

Day-trippers who line the streets full of lively entertainment at night, find their way to St Augustine and the Beaches during the day for a relaxing time shopping or enjoying any of hundreds of restaurants and lounges who put out the “welcome mat” today.

Bikers, motorcycle enthusiasts and curious travel seekers will enjoy beautiful fall weather, live music and watching the pros compete in Daytona International Speedway’s motorcycle races.

For safety, law enforcement patrols are being increased in Volusia, Flagler, and St Johns County, where Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney R. J. Larizza hopes we will escape any traffic fatalities. “Watch for bikers before changing lanes or driving through intersections,” Larizza reminded Historic City News reporters in St Augustine today. “Looking twice could save a life.”

“Many visitors pass through Flagler County or attend events at venues along A1A,” Sheriff Rick Staley said. “The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will have increased patrols countywide with a focus on SR-A1A, SR-100, and US-1 Highway.”

“The DUI patrol unit will also be in effect Friday through Sunday,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said earlier this morning. “As always, drive sober and free from distractions.”

Signboards will be displayed alerting drivers of high-traffic areas. Between the thrill of live racing to cruising along the most scenic rides in Central Florida, residents and visitors should stay alert to increased traffic on our roads, especially with an increase in motorcyclists.

Sheriff Staly said, “We welcome the visitors to our great community and our main goal is to keep everyone safe.”

More information about Biketoberfest 2018, is available online when you visit the official event website www.OfficialBiketoberfest.com