Chamber Economic Development Breakfast

Don Fox, CEO, Firehouse of America, LLC, will discuss growth strategies of Firehouse of America at the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Council (EDC) Quarterly Breakfast on Friday, January 19, at 8:00 a.m. at the Renaissance World Golf Village Resort.

Fox will discuss how his firm’s success can be replicated by entrepreneurs growing their own companies. Firehouse has grown from a few restaurants in Northeast Florida to 1,104 restaurants in 44 states and three countries.

“We are thrilled that Don Fox has agreed to share his company’s uncommon perspective and its keys to success,” Chamber President / CEO Isabelle Renault said. “We can learn a lot from how he and his team approached being directly involved in the success of more than 1100 small businesses.”

To register for the EDC Quarterly Breakfast visit www.sjcchamber.com and go to the calendar of events or call 904.829.5681. Admission for non-chamber members is $50 and $40 for Historic City News readers who are chamber members.

About Don Fox

Don Fox is Chief Executive Officer of Firehouse of America, LLC, in which he leads the strategic growth of Firehouse Subs, one of America’s leading fast casual restaurant brands. Under his leadership, the brand has grown to more than 1,104 restaurants and non-traditional locations in 44 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico, and is recognized as one of the best franchises in the country. Don sits on various boards of influence in the restaurant community, and is a respected speaker, commentator and published author. He was recognized by Nation’s Restaurant News as 2011’s Operator of the Year. In 2013, he received the prestigious Silver Plate Award from the International Food Manufacturers Association (IFMA), and was recognized by FastCasual.com as the No.1 Executive in the fast casual restaurant community. Also in 2013, Don received the National Restaurant Association’s Advocacy Leadership Award. Don was the 2017 chairman of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and is a member of the National Restaurant Association Board of Directors. He is also chair of the Business Advisory Committee at Flagler College. Passionate about traveling to baseball games with his family, Don is also a trumpeter, historian, and the published author of Patton’s Vanguard, a book about the United States Army Fourth Armored Division.

