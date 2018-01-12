Child molester given 25-year sentence for crimes

Bryan L. Shorstein, Public Information Officer for State Attorney R.J. Larizza, informed local Historic City News reporters that at the conclusion of a hearing this morning, 47-year-old Michael McCabe of Port Orange was sentenced to 25 years in prison — followed by 25 years of sex offender probation.

McCabe previously pled “no contest” to four counts of sexual battery against a child between 12-18, two counts of lewd & lascivious molestation against a child between ages 12-16 and three counts of attempted lewd & lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years of age.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins further designated McCabe a sexual predator for his offenses. Michael McCabe used his trusted position as a babysitter to molest and sexually assault 5 girls under the age of 18.

Assistant State Attorney Andrew Urbanak was the prosecutor in this case. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins presided over the case and pronounced sentence.

