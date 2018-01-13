City and County holiday schedule Martin Luther King Jr Day

Martin Luther King Jr holiday schedule

City offices closed, no change in solid waste schedule

Offices for the City of St. Augustine will be closed on Monday, January 15 in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, but solid waste collections will remain on their regular schedule.

St. Johns County Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Hours

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, St. Johns County libraries, and the Pet Center will be closed Monday, January 15 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

All offices will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, January 16.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection will not be affected. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will remain open during standard business hours.

