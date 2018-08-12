City Commission set for busy day on Monday

The St. Augustine City Commission will hold two meetings on Monday, August 13th, and Historic City News readers are welcome to attend both a special meeting scheduled for 3:00 p.m. followed by the regular commission meeting at 5:00 p.m. The “special” meeting is not a “shade” meeting, so the commission discussion will be public.

At 3:00pm the Commission will hold a special meeting with discussion of two items on the agenda. The first discussion will center on the recently released 2018 Infrastructure Assessment Report, a detailed analysis of the current condition of the city’s road, water, sewer, and stormwater systems. The report is used as a tool for monitoring and measuring performance of the city’s infrastructure and for maintaining critical goals of safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

The second topic of discussion is the city’s Five-Year (2019-2023) Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP. The discussion on Monday is part of the Commission’s work on the overall budgeting process for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on October 1. Both of these reports are available on the city’s website at www.CityStAug.com.

City Manager, John Regan, spoke at length about the two items on this week’s The Break Room. The program may be heard at www.CityStAugRadio.com.

Following the special meeting, the Commission will hold its regular meeting at 5:00 p.m. One item on that agenda is consideration of the development agreement between the city and White’s Wharf, LLC. on the site of the former Santa Maria Restaurant.

Both meetings are open to the public and will be broadcast live on GTV/Comcast Channel 3 and streamed live at www.CityStAugTV.com where they will be available for on demand viewing the day following the meeting.Other reports scheduled for the regular meeting include a Public Works activities report and an update on the city’s Mobility Program. The entire agenda and all back-up materials for both meetings are available at www.CityStAug.com by clicking on the Agendas and Minutes link on the City Commission page, under the Government tab.