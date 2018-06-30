City commissioner arrested for domestic violence

A 47-year-old female who is reported to have been in a domestic relationship with the owner of a local 7-Eleven convenience store for about 20-years, has come forward to report recent physical injuries sustained while on her job at the hands of the business owner, Flagler Beach city commissioner Eric Douglas Cooley.

Historic City News learned of the arrest of 43-year-old Cooley at his home on North Central Avenue in Flagler Beach just before midnight Friday night. This incident was reported by a concerned witness last Friday, but the victim, Cooley’s girlfriend, has stated that there have been numerous occasions of violence against her over the last 10-years.

“This is an unfortunate situation, but it goes to show you that domestic violence has no boundaries,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The victim reported to officers that, at about 6:00 a.m. on Friday June 22nd, while she and Cooley were inside the walk-in cooler conducting inventory, Cooley attacked her; kicking her in her shins while he was wearing steel-toed boots, grabbed her by the throat, and punched her back in the area of her right shoulder.

Again, on June 28th, the victim told officers that Cooley struck her in the right shoulder; and, on the day of his arrest June 29th, the victim says Cooley slapped the left side of her face after she left the shower to retrieve soap for him. She said he became angry with her after he says she let cold air into the shower when she left.

The victim reported that the most recent abuse within the 7-Eleven store, located at 408 South Ocean Shore Boulevard in Flagler Beach, should have been recorded by the security cameras. She told officers that although Cooley is the only person with access to the surveillance video and he could delete the recording at any time, the corporate security contractor for the 7-Eleven stores has access to the untampered video for up to six-months.

Cooley was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility at 11:00 p.m. Friday night, and held without bond until his first appearance. The judge released Cooley on misdemeanor charges the following morning at 9:34 a.m. on his own recognizance, without requiring bail.