City Manager reveals picks for Confederate Memorial Committee

Historic City News readers will be watching next Monday, January 22, 2018, when the St Augustine City Commission hears seven recommendations to fill volunteer positions on the Confederate Memorial Contextualization Advisory Committee.

In a unanimous 5-0 decision last year, the commission made the decision not to remove the city’s memorial to the Confederate dead that has stood in the same spot in the Plaza de la Constitution for more than 100-years. At the same time, the commissioner decided to add a more complete and fully accurate history of the period represented by the memorial.

“First, it is overwhelming to see that so many people with such tremendous credentials would step up and volunteer to be of service to their community by serving on this committee,” said Regan. “Selecting just seven was not an easy task.”

At its next meeting, set for Monday, January 22, the City Commission will receive from City Manager John Regan his recommendations picked from 39 applicants received by the City Clerk over a six-week period late last year.

The committee’s task will include identifying gaps in the telling of the city’s Civil War history and how to reconcile those gaps. It is expected that the committee will seek public input on a plan for contextualization.

Applicants being recommended by Regan are:

Michael Butler, Ph.D., Professor of History, Flagler College

Sharyn Wilson Smith Coley, retired educator, St. Johns County

Elizabeth A. Dove, Adjunct History Professor, Flagler College

Thomas Graham, Ph.D., Professor of History Emeritus, Flagler College

Thomas Jackson, Recreation Supervisor, St. Johns County

Susan Parker, Ph.D., former Executive Director of St. Augustine Historical Society

Regina Gayle Phillips, Director of Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center

“I am confident that those named will bring a lot to the table including a wide range of skills, experience, and educational backgrounds. Also, and maybe most importantly, they bring a willingness to embrace this task and work together on behalf of their community and its history and its future,” said Regan. “We hope all of those who applied will be willing to offer their experience to the committee as a resource.”

If approved by the City Commission, the group will hold an organizational meeting soon. Meetings of the committee will be open to the public. Follow historiccity.com for more details.

