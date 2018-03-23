City police release composite sketch in attempted carjacking

Historic City News received an update today from St Augustine Police Public Information Officer Cici “Hollywood” Aiple regarding the attempted carjacking that occurred yesterday evening on Avenida Menendez.

Our original article, published as the news was breaking, had the crime occurring at about 7:30 p.m., we’ve now learned that the call came in to police closer to 6:47 p.m.

“Stay vigilant, lock your car doors while driving, and do not stop for any unknown persons who appear to be waving you down,” is the lesson Aiple told local reporters to learn from this incident. “Be safe, not sorry. It’s better to call the police.”

The victim was traveling southbound on Avenida Menendez near Fort Alley when she observed a white male crossing the road. She told police that it appeared the man was attempting to get her attention. The driver came to a stop for the traffic signal and the unknown man approached her driver-side car door, ordering her to “get out of the vehicle”. The door was unlocked, allowing the assailant to pull it open while the driver was stopped in traffic.

According to today’s report, the man reached into his pocket and again ordered the victim to “get out of the car”. The complainant broke free from the attack and sped off, not stopping until she got to the service station at 1900 Mizell Road where she called for help.

The victim described the man who attempted to remove her from her car as a white man with “bright” eyes, about six-feet tall, with a noticeable tattoo, believed to be under his right eye, wearing a heavy tan jacket and jeans. She worked with a forensic sketch artist from FaceLogics and police released the drawing they say resembles the man responsible for this attack.

As the driver sped off, she noticed that the same man was attempting to carjack the woman driving the car behind her. Police were contacted by the driver of the second vehicle who was able to confirm the first victim’s account of what happened. Alert to what had transpired to the vehicle in front of her, the second driver stated that when the suspect approached her vehicle, she locked her doors immediately and sped off. Both victims stated to police that they did not see a weapon.

If you have any information about this crime or know the identity or whereabouts of the person responsible for committing it, call the non-emergency telephone number for Detective Jeff Collins at 904-209-3487. Do not confront the suspect. If you feel threatened call 9-1-1. You can remain anonymous and earn a reward of up to $1,000 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

