City schedules full week of public meetings

The City of St Augustine reported to Historic City News that every day next week the meeting rooms will be busy.

The week starts off with a Labor Committee Strategy Meeting on Monday to discuss ongoing union negotiations; followed by a Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association negotiation on Tuesday.

Although Monday’s meeting is public, the actual strategy discussion will necessarily be behind closed doors. Participants shall be limited to the City Commission: Mayor Nancy Shaver, Vice-Mayor Todd Neville, Commissioner Leanna Freeman, Commissioner Nancy Sikes-Kline, Commissioner Roxanne Horvath; City Manager John Regan, Assistant City Manager Timothy Burchfield, Human Resources Manager Donna Hayes, City Attorney Isabelle Lopez, Assistant City Attorney John Cary, St. Augustine Police Chief Barry Fox, Director of Budget and Performance Management Meredith Breidenstein, Director of General Services James Piggott and outside labor legal counsel Wayne Helsby.

There are two meetings Wednesday afternoon; at 3:00 p.m. in the Alcazar Room the Confederate Memorial Contextualization Advisory Committee meets in the Alcazar Room, then at 3:30 p.m., the Street Tree Advisory Committee convenes in the Finance Building.

MONDAY, June 18, 2018

8:30 A.M. Labor Committee Strategy Meeting

Alcazar Conference Room

City Hall TUESDAY, June 19, 2018

9:00 A.M. Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association

Alcazar Conference Room

City Hall WEDNESDAY, June 20, 2018

3:00P.M. – 5:00 P.M. Confederate Memorial Contextualization Advisory Committee

Alcazar Room

City Hall WEDNESDAY, June 20, 2018

3:30 P.M. Street Tree Advisory Committee

Finance Building

50 Bridge Street THURSDAY, June 21, 2018

1:00 P.M. Historic Architectural Review Board

Alcazar Room

City Hall FRIDAY, June 22, 2018

8:30 A.M. Development Review Committee

Planning and Building Conference Room

City Hall

*Agenda available in the Planning and Building Department

