City schedules full week of public meetings

The City of St Augustine reported to Historic City News that every day next week the meeting rooms will be busy.
The week starts off with a Labor Committee Strategy Meeting on Monday to discuss ongoing union negotiations; followed by a Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association negotiation on Tuesday.
Although Monday’s meeting is public, the actual strategy discussion will necessarily be behind closed doors. Participants shall be limited to the City Commission: Mayor Nancy Shaver, Vice-Mayor Todd Neville, Commissioner Leanna Freeman, Commissioner Nancy Sikes-Kline, Commissioner Roxanne Horvath; City Manager John Regan, Assistant City Manager Timothy Burchfield, Human Resources Manager Donna Hayes, City Attorney Isabelle Lopez, Assistant City Attorney John Cary, St. Augustine Police Chief Barry Fox, Director of Budget and Performance Management Meredith Breidenstein, Director of General Services James Piggott and outside labor legal counsel Wayne Helsby.
There are two meetings Wednesday afternoon; at 3:00 p.m. in the Alcazar Room the Confederate Memorial Contextualization Advisory Committee meets in the Alcazar Room, then at 3:30 p.m., the Street Tree Advisory Committee convenes in the Finance Building.
|MONDAY, June 18, 2018
8:30 A.M.
|Labor Committee Strategy Meeting
Alcazar Conference Room
City Hall
|TUESDAY, June 19, 2018
9:00 A.M.
|Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association
Alcazar Conference Room
City Hall
|WEDNESDAY, June 20, 2018
3:00P.M. – 5:00 P.M.
|Confederate Memorial Contextualization Advisory Committee
Alcazar Room
City Hall
|WEDNESDAY, June 20, 2018
3:30 P.M.
|Street Tree Advisory Committee
Finance Building
50 Bridge Street
|THURSDAY, June 21, 2018
1:00 P.M.
|Historic Architectural Review Board
Alcazar Room
City Hall
|FRIDAY, June 22, 2018
8:30 A.M.
|Development Review Committee
Planning and Building Conference Room
City Hall
*Agenda available in the Planning and Building Department