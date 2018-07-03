Coastal Home Care names new manager

Cindy Walker, Development and Communication Coordinator for the Council on Aging, reported to Historic City News that Judith Geyer Ahlquist, R.N., has been named the new Manager of their Coastal Home Care department.

Nancy Urban, who served in this role for eight years, has moved out of the area, according to today’s announcement. Ahlquist assumed her new role at the end of June.

“We are fortunate to have Judy step up to form a smooth transition into this management position,” said Becky Yanni, Council on Aging Executive Director. “We know that she has all the qualifications necessary to exceed in this role, including a compassionate and understanding attitude for those we serve.”

Ahlquist joined COA in June 2015 as a nurse in the Sunshine Adult Day Services Center, excelling in this role and continually taking on additional responsibilities when needed throughout her career.

“I am honored to assume this new position,” Ahlquist said in a statement this morning. “I look forward to leading our Coastal Home Care team, providing quality in-home services for older adults and those with disabilities in St Johns County.”

Council on Aging operates Coastal Home Care for St Johns County, as well as an array of other services, including: transportation, Meals on Wheels, five senior centers, an adult day facility, and much more.