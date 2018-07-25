Colley sentenced to death

Historic City News was informed by Seventh Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza this afternoon that a St. Johns County jury deliberated less than three hours before rendering their decision today in the double-murder trial of James Colley Jr.

After the verdict was read, Larizza told local reporters, “We trust and believe in the jury’s ability to be fair and objective in their deliberations.”

According to Brian Shorstein, the jury has voted 12-0 to sentence Colley to death.

“The jury did their job and we are grateful,” Larizza said. “We are one step closer to making justice a reality for the families of the victims.”