Concerts in the Plaza announces its 28th season schedule

Concerts in the Plaza, St. Augustine’s summer music series, returns for its 28th season serving up some of the best musical entertainment in northeast Florida. Best of all, Historic City News readers can get free admission.
The series includes 14 weeks of two-hour concerts held every Thursday from The Gazebo in the Plaza de la Constitución starting at 7:00pm from May 31 through August 30.
The Experience
Reminiscent of days gone by when friends and families would gather on a summer evening to listen to music in the town square, Concerts in the Plaza brings a wide variety of musical entertainment to St. Augustine’s historic downtown all summer long. The series is known for showcasing the best in regional musical talent including bluegrass and blues, jazz and country, swing and folk, old time and popular rock: Concerts in the Plaza has something for everyone.
The Location
The series has been called “the best way to spend a Thursday night in St. Augustine,” and it’s easy to understand why when enjoying quality musical entertainment while sitting under the majestic oaks of the Plaza de la Constitución, a gathering place for the people of St. Augustine for well over four centuries.
The Plaza is located in the heart of St. Augustine between Cathedral Pl. and King St., just west of the Bridge of Lions. Each week performers entertain from The Gazebo, a fixture in the center of the Plaza for nearly a century. There is no permanent seating in the Plaza so attendees should bring lounge chairs. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in the Plaza de la Constitución, but picnics are welcome.
Parking
On street parking is available near the Plaza and is free throughout the city after 5:00pm. Parking is also available in the Historic Downtown Parking Facility (HDPF), 1 Cordova St., located at the St. Augustine Visitors Information Center, a 10-minute walk from the Plaza. The cost for parking in the HDPF is $15 per entry or $3 with a ParkNow card.
Rain? What rain?
Because Florida’s summer rain showers are usually brief, even when heavy, it is rare for a performance to be cancelled in advance. Performances may be postponed if the rain seems brief, but cancelled only if the weather prohibits the performance from continuing. If a concert is cancelled in advance, every effort will be made to notify the public through social media and www.CityStAug.com/Concerts.
Concerts in the Plaza 2018 Schedule
May 31 The Driftwoods
Bluegrass and beyond
June 7 Florida Brass Quintet
Dixieland, swing and more
June 14 The Mike Hart Band
Blues, rock, jazz
June 21 Rob Ellis Peck & Friends
Southern R&B, blues and classic rock and roll
June 28 Big Pineapple
Hawaiian jazz
July 5 Doug Carn & The Lincolnville Brass Band
Street parade jazz
July 12 Friends of Mine Band
Old time Florida tunes and classic folk music
July 19 The Raisin Cake Orchestra
Jazz from the teens, twenties, thirties
July 26 Sandals
8-piece dance band, beach music and Motown
August 2 The Session
Jazz featuring the Great American Songbook
August 9 The Grapes of Roth
Classic rock favorites
August 16 Ancient City Slickers
Big fun music
August 23 The Dunehoppers
Bluegrass, folk, old-time
August 30 Lonesome Bert & The Skinny Lizards
Americana, songwriter, boogie
Need to know more?
For complete information visit www.CityStAug.com/Concerts.
Concerts in the Plaza is produced by the City of St. Augustine. For more information, call 904.825.1004 during weekday office hours or emailevents@citystaug.com.